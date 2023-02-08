Can You Be Late to and Skip Classes in Hogwarts Legacy?

If you want to be a total bad boy/girl in Hogwarts Legacy, you can learn Avada Kedavra, but can you skip class? The killing curse is baby stuff — the most evil thing you can do is be late to or skip class entirely in Hogwarts Legacy. Mwahaha!

Can you Skip Classes or Be Late in Hogwarts Legacy?

For those wicked evildoers out there, unfortunately, you can’t skip class or be late to them in Hogwarts Legacy. Since Hogwarts Legacy isn’t an MMO or Life-Sim, there is no actual schedule based on an in-game calendar or clock.

The classes in Hogwarts Legacy are quest based. You’ll experience some of the early classes like potion making and herbology through the main quest. After that, you’ll go through other classes like defense of the dark arts, astronomy, divination, charms, and much more.

If you’re patient, you’ll also get to broom riding and beast taming by going to classes. After a while, the main quests will send you out of the Hogwarts castle and into the open world and Hogsmeade.

Fairly early on in the game, you’ll receive extra assignments from your professors (I know, extra homework sucks) that teach you how to use specific spells. To go back to class and have your professors teach you the spells, you need to complete specific challenges like acquiring fluxweed.

And that is how classes work in Hogwarts Legacy. The only real way to skip your classes is to not return to your professors and learn different spells, but that would just mean that you don’t get to play with every awesome spell in the game. That said, go to class and do your homework! (Spoken like a true Ravenclaw.)

