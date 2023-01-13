Is Hogwarts Legacy an MMO?

For those anxious to set foot inside Hogwarts with your own created character in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll most likely first want to know what kind of game Hogwarts Legacy will be. Will Hogwarts Legacy be a life sim where you have scheduled classes? Or will it be more of an MMO where you and your wizard and witch friends can solemnly swear to be up to no good? Here’s what game genre Hogwarts Legacy will be.

What Game Genre is Hogwarts Legacy?

We know from the gameplay showcases so far that Hogwarts Legacy is an action/adventure game. It is not going to be an MMO like Destiny 2 or World of Warcraft, which would be really incredible. It also won’t be a life sim where you attend classes and date other students. Think of Hogwarts Legacy more along the lines of a Horizon Zero Dawn or a Red Dead Redemption 2.

Though Hogwarts Legacy won’t have multiplayer and will focus less on the actual school element, the main story element is key. Hogwarts Legacy features an original story not associated with J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books. In it, you can choose your house, make the character you want, and even turn to Dark Magic and harness Avada Kedavra.

Hogwarts Legacy will also have a big, open world inside and out of Hogwarts itself that you’re free to explore. There is also a beast rescue farm sim element to the game where you’ll be able to customize and create your own headquarters. Though it is labeled as an action/adventure, Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of tricks up its sleeve.

As more information gets shown, we’ll keep you up to date with news, guides, and eventually our review of the game. For now, stay curious!

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023