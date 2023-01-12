Are you wondering if JK Rowling will make money from Hogwarts Legacy after her controversial comments have caused many actors, production companies, and fans to distance themselves from her as much as possible? Fans are torn on if they should purchase one of the most anticipated games of 2023 because of this controversy and are wondering how much money Rowling will stand to earn on Hogwarts Legacy. Does their excitement to delve into The Wizarding World again outweigh the potential of supporting a figure whose stance and rhetoric on transgender rights is harmful?

Does JK Rowling Make Money From Hogwarts Legacy?

Warner Bros. Entertainment currently owns the film rights to the Harry Potter films. However, according to her trademarks, Rowling still owns the rights to the Harry Potter franchise and everything in The Wizarding World universe when used in various mediums. This means that J.K. Rowling will likely make money from Hogwarts Legacy through avenues like royalties. However, we do not know exactly how much she will earn, as that hasn’t been made public knowledge. So does her making money from Hogwarts Legacy mean she will be involved, even a little?

According to the Hogwarts Legacy website and the game’s developers, J.K. Rowling is not involved in Hogwarts Legacy whatsoever, and the game is not a new story from her. However, the developers also say that her extraordinary body of writing will forever be the foundation of all projects in The Wizarding World and that they have collaborated closely with Rowling’s team to ensure the game stays in line with the Harry Potter franchise that fans love dearly.

This may not be the answer that some people want to hear, but it is probably the most that will happen with Rowling and her brand regarding anything new being made in the wizarding universe. Will this make those fans okay with purchasing and playing the game? Only time will tell.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023