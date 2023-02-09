Are you wondering how to make Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy so you can roleplay as The Boy Who Lived? Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have the most in-depth character creation system, but you can still make some fun characters to use while playing the game. One of those characters you can make is none other than the iconic Harry Potter himself. While the result isn’t an exact match, you will still look like a version of Harry Potter that you were able to achieve if you semi-successfully brewed a Polyjuice Potion using a bit of the real version of him (Professor Snape would be disappointed). Here is how to make Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy using the game’s character creation system.

Harry Potter Character Creation Guide for Hogwarts Legacy

Here are all the character creation options you need to pick to create a Harry Potter doppelganger.

Presets

You can pick any of the male templates as you will change everything.

Facewear

Here are the choices needed for the Facewear section:

Pick the first face shape

Move the Skin Colour all the way to the left because Daniel Radcliff is whiter than the brightest Lumos spell ever cast in the Wizarding World.

You will want to pick the first glasses options

Hairstyles

Here are the choices needed for the Hairstyles section:

For the hair colour you will want to pick the fifth from the left.

There isn’t a 100% match to Harry Potter’s hairstyle, but we will go with his short version. This is the hairstyle in the third spot of the second to last row. It isn’t exact, but it’s pretty close to a style Daniel Radcliffe had.

Complexion

Here are the choices needed for the Complexion section:

For the complexion and freckles / Moles sliders you will want to move both to the first dot on the left (removes both altogether)

There is, unfortunately, no lightning bolt scar option available. The closest scar we get is the fourth option in the second row. This is the scar that runs over the right eye.

Eyebrows

Here are the choices needed for the Eybrows section:

Harry Potter’s eyes in the book are supposed to be green like his mother’s so you will want to pick the eye color that is seventh from the right. However, if you want to have Harry Potter’s eyes from the movie than you can pick the blue options which are fourth from the right.

You will want to pick the eyebrow color that is fifth from the left. This will match the color to your hair.

Harry Potter has eyebrows thicker than the caterpillar used in the Shrinking Solution brewed in the Prisoner of Azkaban so you will want to pick the eyebrow selection in the second section of the second row from the top.

Finalise Your Character

Here are the choices needed for the Finalise Your Character section:

You will want to keep Voice One and use the second from the left pitch option.

Don’t forget to set your character name has Harry Potter.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023