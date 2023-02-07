Hogwarts Legacy is here, allowing all the ability to dive into one of the most talked about games in recent memory, which promises to offer players the definite Wizarding World experience. But does the game’s character creation system manage to reach the advertised heights? Now, in order to help you jump into the game as ready as you can be, here’s everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy Character Creation system.

Is Hogwarts Legacy Character Creation Good? – Answered

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy features a reasonably good and straightforward character creation system, where players are given the ability to, first of all, select their preferred face and hairstyle, the former of which has its own list of alternative presets. After that, they are given the ability to select their skin, hair, and eye colors, as well as their eyebrow type and their unique characteristics, such as scars, among the available selections. Players are also able to select one of 8 different voice types, all of which can be equipped no matter your gender of choice.

With that said, although the game’s character creation features are on par with those featured in the majority of those of the genre, the game really disappoints, as players are unable to customize their face/body as their wish, as well as choose between types of eyes, noses, among more.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023