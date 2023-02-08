You may not be aware, but you can only visit Azkaban if you are sorted into this house in Hogwarts Legacy. The developers didn’t make the ability to visit Azkaban public knowledge, and the restriction to one house makes it essential for all Potterheads to know. This is because Hogwarts Legacy has made some quests house specific, meaning you will need to play the game four times to see all that is offered from the Harry Potter universe. One of these quests will take you to Azkaban to see the famous prison from the original series. So then, which house is lucky enough to visit Azkaban? Here is everything you need to know about visiting Azkaban in Hogwarts legacy.

How to Visit Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy

The house that visits Azkaban during a side quest is Hufflepuff. Not only that, but it is the only part of the game where you will get to see Dementors and the Expecto Patronum spell. This isn’t fair for other houses, so we will have to see if Azkaban, Dementors, or Patronuses make it into the game in the future.

To visit Azkaban, you must progress the story until you save an old woman at Black Lake from Rookwood’s gang. This should happen roughly around level 6. Afterward, doing so, you will receive a letter saying Eldritch Diggory, the great-great-grandfather of Cedric, wishes to talk to you at the Hufflepuff Common room. Find his portrait and interact with it to begin the side quest. He will tell you to find Helen Thislewood, located in Upper Hogsfield. You will apparate to Azkaban after speaking with her. This is a fun experience of an iconic place from the series, so we won’t spoil what it is like for you.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023