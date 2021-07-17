Rainbow Six Siege Devs Prefer to Invest in Training Tools, not Training Grounds

Nearly six years after Rainbow Six Siege released Ubisoft’s shooter continues to draw in players in record numbers, which is why it’s more important than ever that Siege’s training modes are up to date. However, the team “don’t have anything major planned” for the current Training Grounds and Situations, but is invested in creating tools for “operators, weapons, and gadgets”.

Rainbow Six Siege’s developer has been promising a dedicated training more of some sort for a very long time now, and while the game does boast Training Grounds and Situations modes for new players to try out they’re very basic – and most importantly, have not been updated to reflect Siege as it currently is, or how players actually play the game.

It sounds like the Siege team isn’t happy with the current training options either: “Training Grounds and Situations are not a great tool for onboarding,”says the associate game director Aurélien Chiron. “We don’t have anything major planned for them apart from some difficulty tweaks.”

Fortunately, Chiron adds that while Training Grounds and Situations aren’t getting an upgrade, better PvP training is in the works. “We want to focus on the PvP side of Siege, which is the core experience. We prefer to invest in training tools that improve the learning curve, so players can test operators, weapons and gadgets, and learn maps more quickly.”

More specifically, Chiron also says that the team is still working on a shooting range feature for Rainbow Six Siege. Fans may remember that, back in April, Ubisoft announced a partnership with Aim Labs to create “training solutions” for Siege, but Chiron says this doesn’t impact their work on the shooting range at all – but does admit that it’s still too early to talk about it. We also wrote about the issues around the game’s prone and crouch mechanics here.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2021