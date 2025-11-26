Republicans are claiming Marjorie Taylor Greene’s exit is actually ‘good’ for Mike Johnson, but they aren’t ready for the devastating cost

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stunning decision to resign from Congress on January 5 has lobbed a political grenade directly at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), right when he needs unity the most to manage his razor-thin House majority. While Greene’s departure complicates things immensely, some Republicans are trying to put a positive spin on the situation.

As per The Hill, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) suggested the exit might actually be a net benefit for the Speaker. Bacon argued that Greene had been one of Johnson’s biggest “nemeses,” suggesting that the team will become stronger and less divided in the long run without her.

This is certainly a hopeful way to look at a devastating situation. Johnson’s current 219-213 GOP majority is delicate enough that he can only afford to lose two Republican votes on any party-line legislation, assuming every member is present and Democrats are united in opposition.

The good news for Republicans is that the calculus for House majority shouldn’t change right away

Republicans are expected to win a special election in Tennessee on December 2 to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.). The GOP is also anticipating a Democrat win in a Texas special election runoff on January 31. These results mean Johnson’s two-vote cushion should remain intact after Greene officially leaves on January 5.

Even if the math holds, the timing couldn’t be worse for Johnson. He’s counting on every single Republican vote to pass critical funding bills by the end of January to avert another costly government shutdown. This is a massive challenge, especially since he already anticipates opposition from conservative fiscal hawks like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) on these bills.

If the funding votes happen after Greene has gone, Johnson will have one fewer Republican voice available to help him navigate that tight deadline. Funding isn’t the only thing on the Speaker’s plate, though.

Johnson told Fox News Digital last week that he’s focused on advancing President Trump’s agenda. He wants to codify Trump’s executive orders, continue regulatory reform to stop what he calls “Biden-era regulations,” and make headway on the affordability agenda. He said there are “a lot of initiatives left on the table” and not much time to get them done.

The real danger here isn’t just the vote count, it’s the environment Greene’s exit creates. Her decision could seriously embolden other colleagues to challenge the Speaker. Johnson has already struggled to unify his divided group. Earlier this year, for example, a small number of Republicans, including Greene, joined with Democrats to force a vote on the Jeffrey Epstein files, after which Trump declared a defacto war on Greene.

Now, Johnson is facing growing resistance on other key issues. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) is ready to introduce a discharge petition aimed at forcing a floor vote on a congressional stock trading ban. Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) submitted a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation imposing sanctions on countries enabling Russia’s war.

This gridlock and the overall “ugly” temperament of the House have pushed several members toward retirement or resignation. Trump’s recent incendiary remarks on Greene hasn’t helped the situation either.

