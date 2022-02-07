Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Feature Escape From Tarkov-like DMZ Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most rumored games of 2022 and is likely a direct sequel to Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which was released in 2019. While Activision has not yet confirmed the existence of Modern Warfare 2 just yet, in its Q4 2021 results statement, Activision did say, “development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision’s renowned Infinity Ward studio.” Infinity Ward heading the development of this rumored Modern Warfare sequel is not a surprise and the studio is behind some of the best COD games ever released. Now, if leaks are to be believed, COD Modern Warfare 2 might come with the Escape From Tarkov-like DMZ mode.

According to a recent tweet by prominent COD leaker and industry insider Tom Henderson, COD Modern Warfare 2 will have several game modes and one of them is currently being called the DMZ. As per Henderson, “it’s not entirely clear if that’s the codename or not yet, but DMZ is MWII’s take on Escape From Tarkov.” As per Tom, this mode was supposed to be there in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 but later got shelved.

Modern Warfare II's third mode is currently called the DMZ. It's not entirely clear if that's the codename or not yet, but DMZ is MWII's take on Escape From Tarkov. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 10, 2021

However, it seems like the developers are finally ready to show off the so-called DMZ mode to everyone. The details around the mode are quite scarce but players can expect some COD touch to it. As per leaks, there’s also another game mode in development called the Attackers v. Defenders. This mode will have round-based matches in which the objective is to reach or defend a designated area. However, without any official confirmation, take everything with a grain of salt. Leaks have also suggested that the developers will supposedly be bringing back four multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare 2.

Rumored Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Maps 👀 • Favela 🌴

• Terminal ✈️

• High Rise 🌇

• Quarry 🚧 pic.twitter.com/cmS32rFgxk — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 4, 2022

The first of these four maps is Highrise, a famous medium-sized map, set on top of a nearly constructed skyscraper. The second of these maps is Favela, another medium-sized, multi-tiered map set in a remote part of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The third map is Terminal, another fan-favorite map that takes place in an airport terminal. The fourth and last map is Quarry and it’s also set in Brazil, similar to Favela, though it’s set in specifically a quarry. Other leaks suggest that COD Modern Warfare 2 will likely be available on both current and next-generation consoles and might be released sometime during the holiday season later this year. You can expect more information and updates from the developers in the coming months.

​