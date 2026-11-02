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Category:
News
Politics

Savannah Chrisley defended marrying a fraud convict whose sentence Donald Trump commuted, even as his brother says 8 years didn’t reform him

Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
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Published: Nov 2, 2026 06:00 am

Savannah Chrisley is pushing back against “cruel” responses after news of her relationship, pregnancy, and wedding to Jason Galanis became public, as reported by TMZ. The reality TV star called the past week a “whirlwind” in a series of Instagram Stories posted from Mar-a-Lago.

“This world can be so incredibly cruel. People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace,” she wrote. She added, “I’ve learned you don’t have to defend what God has already ordained. You don’t have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true.”

Savannah, 29, and Jason, 56, reportedly married at Cayman Islands Baptist Church in July, months before she announced her engagement and pregnancy on October 27. The couple plans a larger celebration in May 2027 after postponing their original January 9, 2027, wedding date because of the pregnancy.

Jason’s own brother is not convinced he has changed

Galanis was sentenced to 189 months in federal prison in September 2020 after pleading guilty for his role in multiple securities fraud schemes. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025, after he had served more than eight years behind bars.

Galanis and Savannah’s father, Todd Chrisley, served time at the same federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, and Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley in May 2025. Savannah has said she met Jason through “political circles” while fighting to secure her parents’ release, and she has also teased a run for political office.

The romance reportedly has Todd’s “begrudging stamp of approval,” but not everyone in Jason’s family is on board. His brother, Derek Galanis, spoke with Charlie Neff and reportedly does not believe Jason was reformed during his time in federal prison.

Jason also has past ties to Hunter Biden and business partner Devon Archer, and he testified in a Republican impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in March 2024 while still in prison. Savannah initially referred to her fiancé only as “Jason” or “J,” saying he was involved in politics.

On her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she called her ring “insane” and “everything I ever wanted.” Addressing their age gap, she said, “I would rather 20 phenomenal years with someone than 50 meh years with someone.”

Jason proposed in the Cayman Islands in December 2025 with a ring he designed with Genovese Jewelers, and he later moved into Savannah’s $2.225 million Nashville-area home. Savannah has praised him for not missing a single doctor’s appointment during her pregnancy.

She has also said she will not apologize for celebrating her pregnancy, writing to her unborn child, “You are not a headline. You are not a controversy. You are not defined by anyone’s past, anyone’s mistakes, or anyone’s opinions.” Her latest Instagram Story ended with her writing that “hate will never have the final word.”

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Author
Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
Politics & Culture Writer
Saqib Soomro is a writer covering politics, entertainment, and internet culture. He spends most of his time following trending stories, online discourse, and the moments that take over social media. He is an LLB student at the University of London. When he’s not writing, he’s usually gaming, watching anime, or digging through law cases.
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