Sidon Sucks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and That’s a Shame

The boisterous Zora prince Sidon was one of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s most popular characters, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives Zelda fans’ favorite fish man a chance to fight alongside Link as a Sage Companion. Unfortunately, Sidon’s elemental ability is easily the worst in the game, and many fans of the lovable Zora warrior are utterly heartbroken. As hard as it is to admit, here’s why Sidon sucks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Why Does Sidon Suck in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

As the player works to resolve one of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s four regional Phenomena, they will be assisted by a representative of the non-Hyrulian race plagued by the local disaster. In the case of Lanyru Province, the eternally-enthusiastic Sidon will help Link access the Water Temple and end the deluge of sludge polluting Zora’s Domain. Once Zora’s Domain has been saved, Sidon will pledge his support to Link’s quest to defeat Ganondorf, giving players the Vow of Sidon, Sage of Water ability.

Before I tear Vow of Sidon apart, it should be noted that this ability isn’t useless. Vow of Sidon surrounds Link with a shield of water that completely nullifies the damage of one incoming attack. With proper timing, this ability can be a godsend in combat, especially in situations where a solid hit will kill you. On top of that, the bubble produced by Vow of Sidon also keeps Link cool in warmer temperatures, making it extremely useful when traversing Eldin Volcano or Gerudo Desert.

Unfortunately, that’s about where the positives of Vow of Sidon end. While Vow of Sidon can be a lifesaver, you may not have time to activate it before it’s too late. The elemental avatar of Sidon is a dedicated melee fighter, and it will probably be off attacking other enemies when you need it most. Even if you do manage to get to the avatar and activate the ability, there’s a good chance the bubble will be dispersed by an attack from an enemy you didn’t see coming.

Stacked against the sheer offensive ability of Vow of Yonobu and Giju and the universal utility of Vow of Tulin, Vow of Sidon doesn’t measure up. This is especially tragic since Sidon is every bit the cheerful hunk of tuna he was in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023