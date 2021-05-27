Sonic Colors: Ultimate has been Announced

For all of you avid Sonic Fans out there, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, has just been announced during the recent Sonic Central. Having first released all the way back in 2010 for the Wii, and with another version of it being on the DS, it has been over a decade since the game first hit storefronts. This time around however you can look forward to playing it on pretty much whatever you want to because it is not a Nintendo console exclusive this time around. That’s right, this version of Sonic Colors is going to be available on pretty much every major platform there currently is, at the current moment though PC players may be limited to the Epic Games Store for the time being. But beyond that small limitation, there are no limits this time around. Alongside this announcement, we also got a trailer that takes a look at this new remaster and even reveals a few new details about it.

Sonic Colors Ultimate Announcement Trailer

It certainly looks like the classic Sonic Colors experience alright, and though it may have been hard to notice during the gameplay there were a few interesting details to note about this version. The biggest thing to note is that there seems to be a customization system implemented into the game. At certain points throughout the trailer, we can see that Sonic’s gloves and shoes were different colors than they normally are. In addition to this Sonic can also be seen with different particle effects and glows surrounding him at different points in the trailer, hinting at even more customization being available. In fact, to pretty much just flat out confirm it, at the end of the trailer they specified the details of what pre-ordering the game gets players. In this, we not only see that there are customization options available from it, but also exclusive music and early access to the game itself. So if you’re a long-time fan or someone looking to play the game, this could be a good opportunity.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate comes out on September 7th for PC, Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox One