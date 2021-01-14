Space FPS Boundary Releases on PS4 and PC This Summer

Most people have either seen gameplay or at least heard of Call of Duty. While its best iterations exist purely in grounded settings, there were a few titles that dared go into the idea of space flight and combat. While those sections weren’t in the best of games, the potential there is quite expansive. As for the team at Surgical Scalpels though, that potential is one worth exploring. Boundary, the team’s upcoming space first-person shooter, releases on PlayStation 4 and PC this Summer. You can check out the latest trailer below.

As you can see, Boundary takes that rough idea and evolves it, creating a space shooter that can truly provide a competitive experience. From spinning around to get a better footing to grappling to score a new vantage point, there are various tactics for those willing to learn the game. Combined with your arsenal of guns to choose from, you have a wide array of tools built into your astronaut suit. Whether you’re looking to assault enemies from close quarters or pick them off from afar, the choice is yours of what you take into battle. Above all else though, your best weapon is your communication. Those who work best with their team in this tactical FPS will likely come out on top.

If this already sounds interesting to you, Boundary is available to wishlist off the Steam store. For those who aren’t a fan of waiting though, have I got news for you. This weekend (January 15-17), the team is holding playtests from 10 AM PT to 12 AM each of those three days. If you’re looking to score yourself a key and give the game a try, check out their social media to see key promotions.

Will you be looking to try out Boundary? What are your initial impressions of the game? Let us know in the comments.