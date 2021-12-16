Splinter Cell Remake Enters Development Using Snowdrop Engine

The Splinter Cell series has been one of immense success with fans of the series hoping for a new instalment for the latest generation of consoles and in general the latest decade of gaming. In turn, Splinter Cell fans have indeed been treated to new information on the series due to the fact that a Splinter Cell Remake is now in development. It should be noted that it is a ‘remake’ and not a ‘remaster’, which means that there will likely be many great changes to the original formula of the game. Furthermore, it is being developed on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine.

Even although rumours were circulating around the potential of a new mainline game, it appears to be the case that, for at least the time being, there won’t be a new entry but instead an entire new remake of the original which will no doubt bring new and old fans alike flocking to the game like a laser scything the particles in the air with exponential speed as it reaches its target.

The reveal of the game was done through a video and a blog post yesterday which highlighted key details about the direction of the remake. Notably, the engine Snowdrop is also being used for the development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the upcoming Star Wars game also in production. This will showcase the engines proficiency and will be sure to meet players expectations on the visual front for a game remake after 19 years. Ubisoft is furthermore hiring for new talent to work on the latest remake so if you are interested in a position for working, then be sure to check out the blog post and the job postings.

In terms of the Remake, stealth will be once again ‘redefined’ and due to its core importance to the series as a whole. This time, stealth is being built around what a ‘modern audience will expect’ and it will be a joy to see Sam Fisher navigate the in-game environments with precision and clarity as you once again are put in the shoes of one of gaming’s greatest characters.

From the words of the developers: “We are making a game that is going to be modern, but built on the foundation of the brand’s rich history.” This will be a core guiding point for the development process and fans will be excited to hear more about the remake in the near future.

Splinter Cell Remake is in early development and will likely be released at some point within the next four to five years.