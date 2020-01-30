Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – North American Online Open Feb. 2020 Tournament

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North American Online Open February 2020 tournament starts in just a couple days for Nintendo Switch players who are up for the challenge. If you believe you may have what it takes, register today to ensure you can participate on February 1st – 2nd for a chance to secure a spot as one of four finalists who will be eligible to receive a prize package covering travel, accommodations, and registration for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 1v1 Singles event at Frostbite 2020 in Detroit, MI, which will take place from February 21st – 23rd.

Be sure to familiarize yourself with the tournament rules, format, and other preparation FAQs before competing. For an optimal experience, the competition will be divided into 8 regions that will span across the two days, so be sure to select your region when you register. You may play as much as you want during the 3 hour ladder round, which will start for Regions 1 – 4 at 10AM PT on 2/1, and Regions 5 – 8 at 8AM PT.

The top 32 players from each region will progress to a single-elimination, best-of-3 bracket starting at 3PM PT for Regions 1 – 4 and at 1PM PT for Regions 5-8. These eliminations will last only as long as the Top 2 competitors from each day are determined. Finally, the Top 2 players from each region and from each day will allow the tournament to continue onto the the double-elimination finals. These finals will determine which four players will get to play on the big stage at Frostbite 2020.