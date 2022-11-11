Tactics Ogre: Reborn Switch Performance Surprises Fans on Release Day

Tactics Ogre: Reborn has gotten a lot of positive reception on release day and people have been chatting about how excellent the Nintendo Switch Performance is for the game from a technicality standpoint. Some players have been getting hyped up about that fact, some have been finding out what all the classes are in the experience, and some have simply just instead been reading through all of the reviews. Tactics Ogre: Reborn far excels some of the expectations and it is clear to see that throughout the community.

Reviews have been pouring in for the title along with fan praise. Of course, some reviewers got the chance to elaborate on the Nintendo Switch Performance. Themakoreactor.com were even quoted as saying that the Rumble support on Nintendo Switch was “as nice as the DualSense haptic feedback included in the PS5 version” (paraphrased for clarity of point) which goes to show the achievements that developers have been able to make with the technical aspects of the Nintendo Switch. The haptic feedback system of Dualsense controllers is extremely difficult to replicate so the fact that a game using Nintendo Switch rumble support reportedly got close to a similar feeling is incredible.

OLED Nintendo Switch screen users will likely get an even further boost to their experience with the crisp and clear visuals that will radiate throughout. The advancement of technology tied with a game that is utilizing certain gameplay systems from the past with a fresh take is an unexpected synergy that has been very much welcomed. A post by Reddit user u/UnusualPuppilium simply providing people with the launch trailer had received a ton of comments in the thread which highlighted fan hype for the game. When they find out about how well the Switch version really does run, that hype will likely increase even more so.

Whether you are enjoying the game taking advantage of all the playable characters in the experience or simply just taking in the gorgeous atmosphere — it is all a joy to take in. With the positive reception that the game has indeed received, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a lot of updates for this title in the future. Not just that but also more people taking the plunge on the adventure that awaits to enjoy it for themselves.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022