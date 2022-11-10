All Classes In Tactics Ogre: Reborn

For those diving into Tactics Ogre: Reborn and learning more about its colorful cast of characters for the first time, gamers may be surprised at the sheer amount of depth under the somewhat cutesy surface of this title. From an increasingly dark storyline to the twists and turns that greet players along the way, there is plenty to love about this remastered strategy title.

However, for those that are new to the genre, there is plenty to learn. Since it was initially revealed, gamers have learned about the differences between the original version and this slightly rebuilt edition of the game. This includes new classes for characters to go hand in hand with the previous classes available once before. However, what are classes, and how many of them are there?

What Are Classes In Tactics Ogre: Reborn?

As gamers make their way through this title, they’ll have the ability to assign their favorite characters to a class that suits them to perfection. With a hefty list of available jobs, players may need to choose carefully to avoid running into issues down the line that could affect a statistic just enough to end poorly. However, a skilled player will be able to assign a class to any character and succeed, as long as they have their tactics boiled down to a science. Or, they choose to play on an easier difficulty the first time around.

All Available Classes Are In Tactics Ogre: Reborn

There are multiple types of classes, depending on the specifics of the characters that you are currently using on the battlefield. However, with the number of characters in the game, gamers will have quite a list of classes to choose from. Here are the categories and classes available in the game:

Unique Classes

Certain characters & families will automatically have a class assigned to them that other characters will not be able to use. In this list, we will cover who can use these classes, as well as their particular name.

Character Name Class Name Astromancer Warren Buccaneer Azelstan, Canopus, Denam, Vyce Dark Priest Catiua Knight Commander Ozma Lord Denam Paladin Lanselot Priest Catiua Princess Catiua Ranger Vyce and Azelstan Shaman Phoraena Sisters, Deneb, Iuria White Knight Mirdyn, Gildas, Ravness, Ozma Wicce Deneb

Standard Classes

Archer

Beast Tamer

Berserker

Cleric

Divine Knight

Dragoon

Enchantress

Fusilier

Knight

Kunoichi

Lich

Necromancer

Ninja

Rogue

Rune Fencer

Swordmaster

Terror Knight

Valkyrie

Warlock

Warrior

Witch

Wizard

Beast Classes

Cockatrice

Cyclops

Gryphon

Octopus

Demi-Human Classes

Familiar

Hoplite

Juggernaut

Matriarch

Patriarch

Songstress

Vartan (Winged)

Dragon Classes

Arc Dragon

Cloud Dragon

Dark Dragon

Earth Dragon

Flame Dragon

Flood Dragon

Frost Dragon

Hydra

Thunder Dragon

Do you know which route you are planning on taking? As many are beginning their Tactics Ogre journey with this title, having a bit of knowledge before jumping in can help out in the long run. The adventure will be long and tiring, but the battles fought will be something momentous for years to come.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be available November 11, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022