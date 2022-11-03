Tactics Ogre Reborn: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a tactical RPG game based on Square Enix’s award-winning 2010 version of the same game. Here is everything we know about Tactics Ogre: Reborn so far. The Reborn version will follow the same story but includes improved graphics and graphics and updated game design that will improve veteran players’ previous experiences and provide an amazing experience for new players. Get ready to immersive yourselves into the world of Tactics Ogre because the Reborn version has a ton of improvements and content added.

Everything We Know So Far About Tactics Ogre: Reborn

We hope you get as excited as us about all the new features added in the Reborn version. You could spend the rest of the year playing this game because of all the added new content.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo switch on November 11, 2022. Two preorder editions are currently available: a standard and a premium.

The Standard Edition includes the following:

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Standard Edition

The Premium Edition includes the following;

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Original Soundtrack

Both editions come with a preorder bonus which is a Digital Mini Soundtrack.

What We Know About Tactics Ogre: Reborn’s Story

The Tactics Ogre: Reborn will follow the same story as the 2010 release:

The Valerian Isles, located in the Obero Sea, are best known for their naval commerce. Constant strife plagued the isles as many vowed to control them. When Dorgalua, Dynast-King, Oberty, became king, he stamped out the hatred of the Valerian Isles, and they prospered ever since. Civil war erupted among three Valerian factions after his death: Bakram, Galastani, and Walister. The war ended when the Valerian Isles were split between the Bakram and Galastani, and peace returned to the isles. However, many of the Valerian residents do not believe peace will last…

What We Know About Tactics Ogre: Reborn’s Development

New features of Tactics Ogre: Reborn include the following:

Fully voiced cutscenes

World Tarot feature that lets you replace previous parts of the story

Charlot Tarot feature lets you rewind a certain amount of moves during battle

Choices matter system that changes how your game plays and what endings you receive

Revamped AI that allows enemies to adapt in real-time

The new unit-by-unit level system allows you to theorycraft everything

Additional features like auto-save, enhanced UI, and quicker pace of battle

Lots and lots of endgame content

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available for preorder on PC through Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022