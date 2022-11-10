All Playable Characters In Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Players jumping into Tactics Ogre: Reborn for the first time may feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of characters available to them. With most strategy titles in this vein, having a large pool of characters to choose from is a valuable part of the experience. While this title may be reborn, gamers from the earlier eras may see a few familiar faces along their journey.
In this remastered and slightly rebuilt edition of a classic, gamers will have the chance to encounter a staggering amount of characters to recruit to their cause. No matter if you’re in the Phorampa Wildwood or the Palace of the Dead, gamers will want to keep their eyes peeled out for these characters during their adventure.
All Characters Available In Tactics Ogre: Reborn
With over 40 characters to unlock in your journey, players will find more unique personalities on this journey than most other games could offer. While you may find their names a bit hard to pronounce at times, every character in this title has something special to offer.
- Andoras Gaffryn
- Arycelle Dania
- Balxephon V. Rahms
- Barbas Dahd Geuse
- Bayin Rosen Orne
- Berda the Younger
- Brantyn Morne
- Canopus Wolph
- Catiua Pavel
- Cerya Phoraena
- Cressida Obdilord
- Denam Pavel
- Deneb Rove
- Diego Galet Azelstan
- Dievold Obdilord
- Donnalto Presence
- Folcurt Reeda Lynde
- Ganpp Vochstein
- Gildas W. Byrne
- Hobyrim Vandam Rahms
- Iuria Wolph
- Jeuanan Avertif
- Jonathon Torgeaux Lindl
- Juda Ronwey
- Lanselot Hamilton
- Lenselot Tartaros
- Leonar Reci Rimon
- Leundar Balbatos
- Martym Noumous
- Mirdyn Walhorn
- Mreuva Phoraena
- Nybeth Obdilord
- Obda the Younger
- Ocionne Rabine
- Olivya Phoraena
- Oz Moh Glacius
- Ozma Moh Clacius
- Pheryx Tristan Xenobia
- Prancet Pavel
- Ravness Loxaerion
- Robert Rudlum
- Volaq Windsalf
- Vyce Bozekc
- Warren Omon
- Xaebos Ronsenbach
- Xapan Illudas
With a fair list of improvements added to this title to increase the Quality of Life for gamers, Tactics Ogre: Reborn looks to bring the grandaddy of strategy titles back into the spotlight. While many games have tried, there have been few that have come close to the comprehensive and intense gameplay that this title brings to the table. A new generation can explore what is arguably one of the most fantastic titles of the PlayStation 1 generation.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn releases on November 11, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022