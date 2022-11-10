All Playable Characters In Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Players jumping into Tactics Ogre: Reborn for the first time may feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of characters available to them. With most strategy titles in this vein, having a large pool of characters to choose from is a valuable part of the experience. While this title may be reborn, gamers from the earlier eras may see a few familiar faces along their journey.

In this remastered and slightly rebuilt edition of a classic, gamers will have the chance to encounter a staggering amount of characters to recruit to their cause. No matter if you’re in the Phorampa Wildwood or the Palace of the Dead, gamers will want to keep their eyes peeled out for these characters during their adventure.

All Characters Available In Tactics Ogre: Reborn

With over 40 characters to unlock in your journey, players will find more unique personalities on this journey than most other games could offer. While you may find their names a bit hard to pronounce at times, every character in this title has something special to offer.

Andoras Gaffryn

Arycelle Dania

Balxephon V. Rahms

Barbas Dahd Geuse

Bayin Rosen Orne

Berda the Younger

Brantyn Morne

Canopus Wolph

Catiua Pavel

Cerya Phoraena

Cressida Obdilord

Denam Pavel

Deneb Rove

Diego Galet Azelstan

Dievold Obdilord

Donnalto Presence

Folcurt Reeda Lynde

Ganpp Vochstein

Gildas W. Byrne

Hobyrim Vandam Rahms

Iuria Wolph

Jeuanan Avertif

Jonathon Torgeaux Lindl

Juda Ronwey

Lanselot Hamilton

Lenselot Tartaros

Leonar Reci Rimon

Leundar Balbatos

Martym Noumous

Mirdyn Walhorn

Mreuva Phoraena

Nybeth Obdilord

Obda the Younger

Ocionne Rabine

Olivya Phoraena

Oz Moh Glacius

Ozma Moh Clacius

Pheryx Tristan Xenobia

Prancet Pavel

Ravness Loxaerion

Robert Rudlum

Volaq Windsalf

Vyce Bozekc

Warren Omon

Xaebos Ronsenbach

Xapan Illudas

With a fair list of improvements added to this title to increase the Quality of Life for gamers, Tactics Ogre: Reborn looks to bring the grandaddy of strategy titles back into the spotlight. While many games have tried, there have been few that have come close to the comprehensive and intense gameplay that this title brings to the table. A new generation can explore what is arguably one of the most fantastic titles of the PlayStation 1 generation.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn releases on November 11, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022