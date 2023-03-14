Tchia Open-World Activities Include Treasure Hunts, Ukulele Playing, and Much More

Image: Awaceb

Tchia is an upcoming comfort game set on an island inspired by New Caledonia. In this comfort game that is releasing day one on PS Plus Extra, you’ll get to glide jump, swim, sail, and soul jump to solve puzzles and uncover secrets.

What is the Gameplay in Tchia?

Tchia really looks like a relaxing game that looks gorgeous and has promising mechanics. However, relaxing doesn’t mean boring. When you aren’t hunting down mysteries, you’ll be hunting for treasure, playing your ukulele, competing in diving competitions, and much more.

Related: Top 10 Best Relaxing Video Games of All Time

Just like we learn in A Short Hike and other exceptional Nintendo games, having fun in video games can look like just soaking in the environment, the colorful characters, and the extremely fun mechanics.

Image: Awaceb

In Tchia, you get to play your ukulele however and whenever you want just like in The Last of Us Part 2, and it also controls the time of day and other things like a Wind Waker. People will definitely have “How to Play X Song on Ukulele in Tchia” when this game comes out.

Image: Awaceb

There are also plenty of treasures to collect in Tchia. You’ll need to follow details maps to unidentified areas to get a currency you can then use for cosmetics. Getting treasures may require you to soul jump into a crab, a bird, or even inanimate objects.

Besides treasure hunts and ukulele jam sessions, you can participate in dive competitions, compete in races, practice at the shooting gallery, and make any other mini-game you want by messing around with the fun physics Tchia offers.

Tchia has a lot to offer and is an extremely comforting game that we can’t wait for. It’ll be a perfect snack to hold us over until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023