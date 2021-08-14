Game News

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was July’s Best Selling Game on the US

August 14th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

NPD Group, a company specialized in developing metrics and market researches focused on the video game market, revealed, on their newest market research, regarding July 2021, that the newly released remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, was the best-selling game of the month in the US, followed by Activision’s Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. 

Out of last month’s 10 best-selling titles, Nintendo took the crown, with s total of 5 of its exclusives clinching a spot among the list, with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in the first spot, followed by Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin in third, Mario Kart 8 in fourth, Mario Golf: Super Rush in the sixth, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate closing the top 10.

In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, players get to experience the game now featuring new mechanics, updated graphics, and much more.

You can check out the game’s announcement trailer below, courtesy of Nintendo’s official Youtube channel:

You can also check out the game’s official description below, as is featured on it’s official product page on Nintendo’s official site:

”Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda™ series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game.”

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was released on July 16, 2021. You can play the game right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

