The Modern Warfare 2 Ghost Meme Has Taken the Internet by Storm

In a surprising turn of events, a popular snippet from the new Call of Duty game has many fans of the franchise and gamers generally having some good chuckles. This clip or snippet in question is the Ghost face meme from Modern Warfare 2. So what exactly is it?

If you’re on any social media site, mainly TikTok, you may have seen something that follows this description. A man is looking outside the window in the car as he turns around and faces his friend giving him the side eye. Taken out of context, this looks like the man is silently judging his friend after possibly saying something questionable.

You can only really see the iconic character’s eyes, but with no context, people can create their own to create hilarity. Such examples include a Tiktok from an account named willi.living who made a meme with the template that reads “Me staring at the McDonalds worker after he only gave me 1 BBQ sauce for my 40pc chicken nuggets.” However, this is what the clip actually entails.

This is from the opening cutscene of the sixth mission in Modern Warfare 2. As you have gathered more intel and found Hassan’s hiding location, Ghost and Soap team up with Mexican Special Forces to tackle this operation. The bromance duo is in the back of an SUV, being given a tour of Las Almas by Alejandro and Rudy.

As they are experiencing a ton of culture shock, this is mostly taken in through the lens of Johnny “Soap” MacTavish. He’s looking out the window, concerned by how many openly armed people there are roaming the streets. Soap then looks back at Ghost, telling him “kids, guns, and balloons. That’s a new one”.

That quick turn to look back at his friend and tell him his observations has made for a lot of quite hilarious memes. Even if it had nothing to do with Ghost being disappointed at all in his brother-in-arms, the out-of-context interaction was all in good fun. If anything, this could possibly have players actually go into the campaign and play it.

With the wild success of Modern Warfare 2, people may actually want to see the origin of the meme and experience it for themselves. Besides, by playing through the campaign, you’ll be rewarded with several things to use in the multiplayer. This also includes operators like Hutch who can also be used in Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022