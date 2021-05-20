The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator Game Pack Announced

The Sims team has announced the next Game Pack The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator. The pack was previously teased earlier this week, but the full trailer and launch date have now been revealed.

In The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator, players will focus on home decorating. Past DLC content has primarily focused on new activities for Sims, but the new pack focuses on building a Sim’s dream home. The new career makes renovating a game, from the initial consultation to the final reveal.

A new trailer, which is narrated by a new Sim named Patina, showcases some of the new items included with the pack. There are many more Build/Buy items than past packs, but players can also expect new outfits and hairstyles.

The new game pack introduces the promised new “Creative” career, “Interior Decorator.” In this path, players will speak with a client to learn about their likes and dislikes. After gathering enough information, the real work begins with renovating the home to make the client’s dreams come to life. Interior Designers have a limited budget to work with and clients won’t be happy if the initial estimate increases. After all of the hard work is done, all that’s left is the reveal. Sims may either love or loathe their renovated home. The trailer shows the positive and negative reactions clients may display after the job is complete.

The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator is the tenth Game Pack of the series. Many have already expressed their excitement in a pack for those who want more creativity when building homes. The Game Pack announcement follows the release of The Sims 4: Courtyard Oasis Kit, which was released on May 18. Players also have the upcoming Expansion Pack announcement to look forward to soon.

The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator launches on June 1 for Origin PC/Mac, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.