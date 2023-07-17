The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Release Time for PC and Consoles

Image: Electronic Arts

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch is the latest expansion for Sims 4, and it allows you to trade the hustle and bustle of the city and suburbia for a simple life of honest living out on the farm, raising and befriending horses. Naturally, many Sims players want to know when The Sims 4: Horse Ranch is coming to PC and consoles so they can get to work laying down roots on the open prairie. Here is when The Sims 4: Horse Ranch is coming to PC and consoles.

When is The Sims 4: Horse Ranch Coming to PC and Consoles?

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch is coming to PC and consoles on July 20th, 2023. DLC for The Sims 4 generally follows a set pattern when it comes to the time it becomes available for purchase. If the drop times for previous expansion packs are anything to go off of, then The Sims 4: Horse Ranch will probably drop between 10:00 pm and 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Here is a breakdown of all of the platforms that The Sims 4 is currently available on and when Horse Ranch will become available for them.

The Sims 4 Platform Horse Ranch Release Date & Time PC July 20th, 2023, 10:00-1:00 PM EST PlayStation 5 July 20th, 2023, 10:00-1:00 PM EST Xbox Series X July 20th, 2023, 10:00-1:00 PM EST PlayStation 4 July 20th, 2023, 10:00-1:00 PM EST Xbox One July 20th, 2023, 10:00-1:00 PM EST

What is in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch?

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch‘s main edition is a new town, Chestnut Ridge, a rural community where time is measured by the rise and fall of crops and horses graze and gallop in wide-open pastures. Divided into three distinct neighborhoods, New Appaloosa, Galloping Gulch, and Rider’s Glen, Chestnut Ridge is a farmer’s paradise that allows players to experience life outside the urban jungle.

As a DLC themed around agriculture and rural life, The Sims 4: Horse Ranch features many new cosmetic items that reflect an older, more rustic style of architecture. The game also allows you to brew “nectar,” a clear stand-in for alcohol, by farming and processing grapes and other fruits. This nectar can be sold at “Ranch Gatherings,” where players can meet and mingle with neighbors while dancing under the stars.

Of course, The Sims 4: Horse Ranch‘s most significant selling point is horses, which the players can raise and train. Horses will be incredibly customizable, with one of the available customizations being a sparkling unicorn horn.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023