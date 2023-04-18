All Items included in The Sims 4 Greenhouse Haven and Basement Treasures Kits

Image: Maxis and Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 is getting two new kits, the Greenhouse Haven and Basement Treasures Kit. While only a little has been announced regarding these kits, we know they will consist of various new cosmetics for players’ Sims and unique items for Sims in CAS. Here is everything included in the latest kits for The Sims 4.

Everything included in The Sims 4 Greenhouse and Basement Treasures Kit

While EA only gave fans a glimpse of what will come in the latest sets, we found some key features worth mentioning for each.

Greenhouse Haven Kit

Image: Maxis and Electronic Arts

The Greenhouse Haven kit targets those who want to add gardening items to their Sims yard. The official Sims 4 website mentions that players will be able to create their own greenhouse and add beautiful glass pane windows and creative doors to complete the greenhouse.

Additionally, inside this greenhouse, players have the opportunity to have a planting table, hanging plants from the ceilings, and starter seedlings. This is the perfect way to relax and bring the gardener out in you! A quick summary of items confirmed and included below.

Gardening decor.

Greenhouse.

Glass pane windows.

Creative doors.

Gardening objects.

Starter seedlings.

Stacks of pots.

Planting table.

Hanging flower baskets.

And more.

Related: All Sims 4 Packs in Order of Release.

Basement Treasures Kit

Image: Maxis and Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 Basement Treasures kit looks to allow players to create an old-rustic type basement, as EA likes to describe it — “a hand-me-down basement” — where there will be a variety of unique items to make this basement pop. These items include old and worn furniture, which you would find in a thrift shop.

To make these basements feel old-school even more, players can add a classic vinyl set, old trophies, and family photos of the player’s Sims to take a walk down memory lane! Remember the old-school television, with a bulky look and antennas? Well, that is included in the Basement Kit as well! A quick summary of items is included below.

Old-worn furniture.

Thrift store-like furniture.

Milk crate of vynls.

Old trophies.

Old photos.

Worn trunks.

Old-school television.

And more.

These new Sims 4 kits are the perfect addition to make everyone’s virtual homes feel even more homier. While there will probably be more included in both kits, this is everything that EA has confirmed. The good news is that we can use these kits very soon as both kits will release April 20th, shown below in the official Sims Twitter account.

Craft the ideal space for your green thumb 🌱 or bring life back into the worn down with the new The Sims 4 #GreenhouseHavenKit & The Sims 4 #BasementTreasuresKit 💚



Available April 20th ✨ pic.twitter.com/PdA5IdznUY — The Sims (@TheSims) April 18, 2023

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023