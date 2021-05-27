While much more focused, linear titles often tickle the fancy of most, there’s something about open world games that is truly special. The sheer size, scale, and depth in design can make them really fun to explore. With so many of them out there too, there’s no shortage of open world experiences to sink your teeth into. If you’re having a bit of trouble making a good choice, Steam has come to save the day! The Steam Open World Sale is now live, letting you pick up some open world titles at much cheaper.

While your choices in the Steam Open World Sale will be mainly based on your preferences, there are a few particularly great titles worth considering. As a solid example, Sea of Thieves, the pirate comeback story of a lifetime, can currently be picked up at 50% off. With a few friends to tag along with, it can be a boatload of fun. Another excellent choice is everyone’s favorite RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. There’s been nothing but praise for the title for its beautiful open world, an excellent cast of characters, and solid story.

If those big-budget titles aren’t really your fancy, and you’re seeking something a little more low profile, perhaps Astroneer will be your forte. This indie title is all sorts of colorful and has plenty of crafting making for hours upon hours of beautiful fun. As a final suggestion, Outer Wilds from the team at Mobius Digital should provide an intriguing story, along with hours upon hours of exploration.

No matter what you pick really, I hope you enjoy exploring massive, vibrant worlds in search of various treasures or truths within. Be sure to let us know which of the games you pick, along with if our suggestions helped you narrow down the choices.