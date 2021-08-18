The Stranger Things DLC won’t be at the Dead by Daylight store anymore

Stranger things and Dead by Daylight are a match made in heaven, the cool aesthetics, the monsters, and the lore behind the series made this crossover almost perfect. From September of 2019 fans of the game and the series were able to play with characters like The Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler, and Steve Harrington; all of this in the Hawkins National Laboratory Map. Every character (including The Demogorgon) had their own skins that you could buy separately.

Until not too long ago you could play and buy any content of this DLC without any issue, but on August 16 Dead by Daylight released a post telling all users that this DLC’s content will no longer be available on their store starting from November.

Behaviour Interactive hasn’t released a formal statement giving us a reason for the content withdrawal from their store but it’s safe to assume that it’s because their license is close to expiring.

This is something that’s fairly common in the gaming industry, this happened several years ago to the Alan Wake IP and their licensed soundtrack. Lucky for them they could renew their licenses not too long after and nobody was affected by this.

You still have a chance to buy the DLC’s content but hurry up

Behaviour Interactive is making a sale called “Last Chance Sale” that includes all the DLC’s content, giving players a chance to get it at a lower price while they still can.

This includes the three characters at 50% off and all their skins, the bad news is that you won’t be able to play in the Hawkins National Laboratory Map anymore.

Hawkins Laboratory will no longer be playable after November 17. — Dead by Daylight ⛓ (@DeadByBHVR) August 16, 2021

These developers know how to keep their player base entertained and interested in their content with crossovers from different movie and video game franchises, ranging from Resident Evil to A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Dead By Daylight is available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.