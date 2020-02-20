A PlayStation Store sale on up to 80% off* some in-demand titles is going on now, and we’re impressed. The PlayStation Store Essential Picks sale includes popular games such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and ARK: Survival Evolved. Check out the list below and grab that game you’ve had your eyes on at a steep discount before the sale ends on 3/3/20 at 8am PST.

*We know the PS4 screenshot says 70% off, but ARK: Survival Evolved (also pictured, ironically) is featured at an 80% discount. Some other games in this sale display a 75% discount. Take that as you will.

PlayStation Store Sale – Essential Picks

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Complete Edition)

Now $14.99 – Save 70% off the original price of $49.99.

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

Now $44.99 – Save 25% off the original price of $49.99.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Now $9.99 – Save 80% off the original price of $9.99.

Grand Theft Auto V

Now $14.99 – Save 50% off the original price of $29.99.

Need for Speed Heat

Now $29.99 – Save 50% off the original price of $59.99.

The Last Of Us Remastered

Now $14.99 – Save 25% off the original price of $19.99.

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Now $12.49 – Save 50% off the original price of $24.99.

FAR CRY 5

Now $14.99 – Save 75% off the original price of $59.99.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Now $19.79 – Save 67% off the original price of $19.99.

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Now $39.99 – Save 50% off the original price of $79.99.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Now $39.99 – Save 60% off the original price of $99.99.

If you think this list is impressive, you should know that it’s only the tip of the iceberg. There are plenty more deals on hit game titles and exclusive content to be stoked about. Check out the rest of the PlayStation store sale on their blog.