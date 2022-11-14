This Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith Change Could Make Customization Even Better

Modern Warfare 2 Season One adds a ton of new things to the game, and most of the community is excited about all the new content that the developers will bring to the game. Even though most players are happy with Modern Warfare 2’s latest additions, many gamers think that this fan-made change could improve Modern Warfare 2’s gunsmith experience.

On November 14, a user on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post regarding the Modern Warfare 2’s gunsmith, and since then, many players have been upvoting the post and praising the change made by the fan. According to the post and many comments, a simple change like adding a preview of how the different sights would look on a weapon will improve players’ experience.

The change made by the fan is simple according to many of the fans that commented on the post, but jaw-dropping. According to the fan that made the post, it took less than 20 minutes to gather all the screenshots and put them in order, so the developers should not take lots of time to do the same while making them look better.

A simple suggestion like this has earned almost nine thousand upvotes and more than four hundred comments on the post. Many players are still sharing their opinion about it, and most agree that a change like this makes a lot of sense.

This is not the only fan-made change shared on the Modern Warfare 2 community, and they do not seem to stop. Many players have great ideas to improve the game, and across many posts, they have been able to express their opinion about the game and all the features that could be improved.

According to a recent leak, Treyarch Studios plans to change the game’s UI in stages, even though the leaker did not specify what will change in the future. For all we know, this could also change when the developers start to update the game.

With DMZ and Warzone 2.0’s release dates so close, many players are eager for changes like this to improve all titles, so the developers should keep an eye out to keep players’ complaints in the community.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022