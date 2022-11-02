Modern Warfare 2’s UI is Getting an Overhaul When Warzone 2 Launches

Modern Warfare 2‘s UI has been a topic of discussion among the Call of Duty community since the game launch on October 28. Many players are not satisfied with the current design, and according to a known leaker, the developers are planning to bring some changes to the game.

On November 2, a well-known leaker called RalphsValve released an article detailing exclusive information about the UI/UX changes that will come to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. According to the article, over the last three years, many people have been hired into Infinity Ward’s UI/UX department, but despite this, Modern Warfare 2’s IU and UX design has left many players lost when they boot up the game. Resulting in a confusing and unintuitive experience.

The UI in #ModernWarfare2 and Warzone 2 is set to receive an overhaul that will be performed in stages rather than all at once according to a new report from well known Call of Duty leaker @RalphsValve. pic.twitter.com/pt3eExwJIY — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 2, 2022

Later in the article, the writer shared a statement from an associate saying that some revisions are coming to the UI/UX design of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. These UI/UX changes will come in stages, so players should not expect a complete overhaul when they announce the updates.

Many players do not give too much thought about the impact UI/UX design has in-game until they play a game with a bad UI design. This is one of the many aspects of a game that can make or break players’ experience, and in Modern Warfare 2, many gamers are upset about it.

This is great news for Call of Duty fans. Many veterans of the series were lost when starting up the game, and now there is hope for a fix shortly.

Sadly this is not the only issue with Modern Warfare 2. Many players have been complaining about missing features, maps, and weapon balancing. Besides the Overpowered SP-R 208 marksman rifle that has been causing problems in most players’ matches.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022