Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the New Game Coming from Gearbox

To open the Summer Game Fest, Gearbox revealed their next game – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – a standalone adventure based on Borderlands 2’s best DLC. The game will feature the return of Ashly Burch as the titular Tiny Tina, who is once again hosting a Bunkers and Badasses campaign for players to partake in. There’s a star-studded cast, the usual Borderlands art-style, and one fabulous Butt Stallion.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a standalone game not attached directly to the Borderlands franchise.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not a direct Borderlands sequel or spin-off expansion, but a full standalone game, according to Burch who took the stage with Summer Game Fest founder and host Geoff Keighley. She described the game as a “fantasy-based spinoff of the looter-shooter genre”, meaning there will still be plenty of guns and gibs in Wonderland.

The game will have a star-studded cast, featuring Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett. Details are slim right now outside of what was shown off, and Gearbox and 2K have declined to share an exact release date. Personally, I’m pretty excited for Wonderlands. Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragonkeep is without a doubt the best DLC ever released for Borderlands 2. It featured humor that was genuinely funny, had poignant and emotional character moments, and hasn’t been matched tonally within the franchise since.

We’ll be sure to keep our eyes on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and will be sure to share any updates from Gearbox and 2K as they come in. Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is slated to launch in early 2022.

- This article was updated on:June 10th, 2021