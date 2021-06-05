Warner Bros. Will Only Show Off Back 4 Blood at Summer Game Fest

Yesterday there was some confusion concerning the Warner Bros. Game presentation at Summer Game Fest, and if it would include games other than Back 4 Blood due to how the schedule was formatted. The official Twitter account for the event eventually stepped in and clarified that the Warner Bros. Games presentation is indeed only for Back 4 Blood, leaving some to wonder when we’ll next see the Harry Potter, Gotham Knights, and the Suicide Squad games.

Warner Bros. to only show off Back 4 Blood at Summer Game Fest; other games in limbo after AT&T and Discovery deal.

Per an article from Gamespot, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are currently caught in the middle of AT&T’s $43 billion sale of its content divisions to Discovery. The plan seems to be to spin the newly acquired content divisions off into a new standalone company (Warner Bros. Discovery), but which studios will be included in the transition are still up for speculation.

Axios writer Sara Fischer reached out to AT&T and learned that “some of the gaming arm will stay with AT&T and some will go with the new company.” What this means for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s 11 studios is anyone’s guess at the moment. That means the upcoming Harry Potter, Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad titles could wind up on either side of the divide. It’s hard to gauge how this rapidly made deal will ultimately affect WBIE and its studios, but it’ll likely be a month or so until we fully understand the fallout of this deal.

As for Back 4 Blood, the coop zombie shooter from Left 4 Dead developer Turtle Rock Studios has a (relatively) firm release date. It seems the AT&T and Discovery deal won’t impact Back 4 Blood as heavily as the other titles since it’s closer to completion, and it isn’t attached to a well-known media IP. That’s not to say it won’t get caught-up in all of this AT&T and Discovery business, but it still behooves WBIE to demo the game at Summer Game Fest with October 8th only a few short months away.

We’ll be sure to update this story as we learn more about the AT&T and Discovery deal, and what it means for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.