Titanfall Isn’t Abandoned But Only Has “One or Two People” Working On It

While most of Respawn is working on Apex Legends, the studio’s community coordinator said that the Titanfall franchise isn’t forgotten or abandoned and there are still people working on the series – but it’s apparently only “one or two people”.

These news come after recent events in which Apex Legends was brought down by hackers trying to call attention to the sorry state of Titanfall 1 and 2 – which gets regular complaints by the community about the amount of cheaters in their matches.

Community coordinator Jason Garza answered a question on his Youtube channel about the state of Titanfall and described it like “a game of whack-a-mole”. He confirmed that Respawn is working on stopping the DDoS attacks but can’t go into too much detail because it will give the hackers too much advance notice – and the reason its taking so long to fix is that most of the team’s resources are focused on Apex Legends.

“The Titanfall community is not forgotten or abandoned or anything like that,” says Garza. “We’re still working on it, it’s just we can’t telegraph our moves, and the thing is we only have like one or two people on it because everybody else is on Apex Legends, so don’t feel bad. It’s something we do work on, it’s just that these things take time, you can’t just press a button and everything’s fixed magically.”

Garza has previously spoken about Titanfall 2 on Twitter back in May, where he apologized for the game’s problems and confirmed that they are working on the fixes. Respawn Entertainment doesn’t have limitless resources, and the extreme popularity of Apex Legends combined with the constant issues the battle royale has means it’s understandable that most of the studios focus is on that. Nevertheless, hopefully these issues will indeed get sorted with what’s still one of the best FPSs on PC.