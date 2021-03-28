Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Keeps Crashing On Xbox Series X For Many People

It should be a great time for Xbox Series X with the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

recently. However, the launch of the game has been less than desirable according to Series X owners of the game.

As reported by Pure Xbox, Xbox Series X owners have created a huge Reddit thread reporting that their version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 keeps crashing. To be more specific, the game crashes whenever they visit the main menu. This means the entire game is unplayable!

Many users say the game crashes 10 seconds after they see the main menu. Others speculate the Activision Servers are what’s causing the game to crash. These people say playing the game offline rectifies the crashing issues.

It’s not just the Reddit folk that are reporting this issue. Many people on Twitter have voiced their concerns as well. Since it’s the weekend right now, Activision has yet to comment or address the issues themselves.

For what it’s worth, it appears the PS5 version of the game is working without having the same problems. You can read our review of the next-gen version by clicking here. Hopefully the issue gets fixed soon because nobody wants to play a broken game on a next-gen console!