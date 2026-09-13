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Image by Mark Taylor from Rockville, USA, CC BY 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons., & Democratic Party (United States), Public domain. Via Wikimedia Commons
Category:
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Politics

Trump just outlined his plan for a Democratic majority, promising to block their ‘bad stuff’ while still leaving room to cut deals

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 13, 2026 09:00 am

Donald Trump has already laid out his strategy if Democrats take control of Congress: become a legislative roadblock. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he would block what he considers the Democrats’ “bad stuff” for the remaining two years of his presidency.

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Axios reported that Trump made the comments while Republicans are fighting to retain their congressional majorities. He said a Democratic takeover would change the political landscape.

Trump’s message was blunt: “I’ll end up being a blocker,” he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. Per Bloomberg, Trump said he would try to make deals with Democrats while working to stop their broader agenda.

Trump says he could still cut deals

Trump did not describe his approach as total opposition. He said Democrats would “want some stuff,” leaving the door open for negotiations on individual issues.

But his primary posture would be resistance. Trump said he would block the Democrats’ “bad stuff,” framing a potential Democratic-controlled Congress as something he would spend the rest of his term fighting, although he insisted he could still negotiate with Democrats on issues where both sides want something.

The comments amount to a preview of what a divided government could look like under Trump. Democrats could control the congressional agenda while Trump would use his presidential powers to oppose legislation he rejects.

That could turn the next two years into a constant battle over which proposals can reach Trump’s desk and which ones can survive his opposition. Trump himself acknowledged that things would not be the same under a Democratic Congress.

For now, the strategy remains hypothetical because it depends on Democrats winning control of both chambers. But Trump has already made clear that he is preparing for that possibility rather than assuming Republicans will hold onto power.

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting