The Elder Scrolls Online has grown from its divisive launch into one of the largest MMO’s on the planet, and with the Skyrim-based Greymoor expansion due out soon Zenimax Online Studios has decided to let everyone sample their ESO Plus membership for free this week. What exactly does that entail? Well, if you have nothing but free time to burn this week then it’s a few hundred hours of content atop other goodies.

ESO Plus in the Elder Scrolls Online is an optional subscription service that provides access to all of the game’s DLC (sans the most recent expansion, Elsweyr) alongside a few quality-of-life perks. You don’t need it to play the game, but it can save you some money if you choose to wait on a series of DLC’s to drop and subscribe for a month (rather than buy each outright). Also included is a bottomless crafting materials bag (damn near essential if you plan to level any of the crafting disciplines), double bank space, a ten-percent increase to gold and experience gains, and a few other smaller benefits.

The free DLC access in ESO Plus is easily the highlight here, and if you are a lapsed player this is a great chance to knock out some of the story DLC you may have been sleeping on that leads into Greymoor’s launch in a month. Interested players who don’t own the base game will need to purchase at least that to participate in this free week (Elder Scrolls Online is a buy-to-play MMO; the subscription was only mandatory for the first year and some change), but it’s typically $20 and comes with the Morrowind expansion (you can try the second expansion, Summerset, for free during the free ESO Plus promotion). Do bear in mind you won’t receive the free “Crowns” or store discounts during this trial – those remain reserved for actual paying customers. To participate, simply go to the Crown Store in-game, select the ESO Plus tab, then select “Free Trial.”

Whether you’re an existing fan of The Elder Scrolls Online, or can’t wait for Elder Scrolls VI then this promotion may be worth the peak. Since the One Tamriel update that unified the leveling experience and made the world more open I’ve often found myself returning for a month or so, playing the game much like a single-player Elder Scrolls title. The MMO-side of the game is fine, but I’ve always enjoyed the rich storytelling and the massive amount of content on offer. I plan to cover Greymoor in the coming weeks, so safe to assume I recommend giving the game a look. The free ESO Plus promo ends April 27th at 10:00am EDT.