Tucker Carlson says Trump should be removed from office ‘immediately’ over actively considering ‘the first use of nuclear weapons’

Tucker Carlson stated on Friday that President Trump should be removed from office immediately if he is actively considering the first use of nuclear weapons, The Hill reported. This is a massive shift in tone from a commentator who once stood as a vocal ally of the MAGA movement and the President himself.

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The comment came during a conversation with Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Kent resigned earlier this year due to his opposition to the war with Iran. During their discussion, Carlson emphasized that the mere consideration of a nuclear first strike represents an unacceptable threshold for any leader.

“The second any president actively considers the first use of nuclear weapons, that person should be removed from office immediately, because that’s got to be the red line, destroying all of humanity with a nuclear strike,” Carlson said.

These remarks highlight growing friction between the two figures

It is interesting to see this perspective from someone who famously opposed both efforts to impeach Trump during his first term. Carlson directly questioned why the same standard regarding fitness for office would not apply if a president were weighing such a catastrophic military action.

Tucker Carlson calls for Trump’s removal from office.



Everybody who, at one time supported Trump will eventually figure out that they were wrong, whether they admit it or not. pic.twitter.com/O05CmXSIpF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 29, 2026

Carlson argued that the situation goes beyond typical policy disagreements, noting, “Why isn’t there an attempt to remove him from office, like, immediately? Anyone who would even tolerate that kind of talk from any of his subordinates or employees is by definition unfit.”

Carlson and Trump have clashed repeatedly over their opposing views on foreign policy in recent months. Carlson has been a vocal opponent of the war with Iran, and it is clear he is deeply concerned about the current trajectory of the administration. Trump fired back last week on Truth Social, calling Carlson a “loser” for his recent meetings with Representative Thomas Massie and former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The concern expressed by Carlson and Kent seems tied to a nuclear strategy currently under development at the Pentagon. Elbridge Colby, the undersecretary of defense for policy, mentioned at a conference earlier this month that officials are working to provide the President and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with what he described as “credible, rational nuclear options.”

Kent provided more context during the conversation, explaining his fears regarding the administration’s potential next steps if conventional military efforts fail to achieve the specific outcomes President Trump desires in Iran. “I think we would be fools to think that this couldn’t happen here in this current scenario, especially as the administration scrambles for a way out,” Kent said.

It is worth noting that President Trump has not publicly confirmed that he is considering the first use of a nuclear weapon. However, the apprehension surrounding the administration’s approach to Iran and the evolving Pentagon strategy has clearly created a significant rift.

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