Today, the third Destiny 2 free Exotic loot drop rolls out for Twitch Prime Rewards members. There are six drops in total for gamers on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia, and each loot drop lasts 30 days (more or less). If you aren’t a Prime subscriber or haven’t already activated your free trial, I recommend you read on before subscribing if you want to score two months’ worth of truly free loot from Bungie’s partnership with Twitch Prime Rewards. Also, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Twitch Prime is included, so don’t forget to collect your free Exotic loot bundles as they are released!

Loot Drop #3: Prometheus Lens Exotic Bundle

Here’s what’s included in the Twitch Prime Rewards loot bundle for March 26th – April 26th, 2020:

Prometheus Lens – Exotic Solar Trace Rifle (Curse of Osiris Era)

– Exotic Solar Trace Rifle (Curse of Osiris Era) Eye of Osiris – Exotic Weapon Ornament (Curse of Osiris Era)

– Exotic Weapon Ornament (Curse of Osiris Era) Tyrant Shell – Exotic Ghost Shell (Season of the Outlaw)

– Exotic Ghost Shell (Season of the Outlaw) Fleet Ska IX – Legendary Ship (Warmind Era)

How to Score Free Loot if You Aren’t a Twitch Prime Subscriber

As a part of the Amazon Prime membership deal, Twitch Prime subscribers have to pay $12.99 once their free trial ends. In other words, these loot bundles aren’t entirely free (nor are they entirely comprised of Exotics). However, there is a loophole you can use to secure two consecutive loot drops for free.

First, you should check out this guide to pick which two consecutive bundles you want. On this page, you’ll see the perks and stats for each of the items in all six of the loot drops. Just keep in mind that since the first drop is over, you will have to choose from the other five drops.

Once you know which two months you want, establish a time range for yourself to start your 30-day free trial for Twitch Prime Rewards. In other words, pick a day at least a few days after the day of the drop to give yourself time before the Prime trial ends to collect the second consecutive drop. Since each loot drop also seems to last around 30 days before it is replaced by the next one, you can easily score two months’ worth of rewards by using this method. When you are within your own established time range to obtain the free loot you desire, you can start your free trial.

Once you’ve done this, claim your free Exotic loot bundle on the Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Rewards page. You will do this twice; once for each consecutive drop of your choice, before your free trial ends. Just be aware that you can only link one Bungie.net account to your Amazon/Twitch Prime account to collect these rewards, and this account cannot be changed once the rewards have been collected on your linked account.

That said, all you will need to do once you’ve completed the instructions above is log onto Destiny 2 and collect your rewards from Amanda Holliday in the Tower’s hangar. As long as you followed these instructions, she will hold onto your loot until you are ready to claim it, so you don’t need to worry about the next drop releasing before you collect your first drop’s rewards.