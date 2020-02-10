Late last month, Twitch and Bungie announced a partnership to offer players of Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Rewards with a Twitch Prime subscription. After reading the conditions of this “free” loot (*ahem* $12.99 a month after the 30-day free trial period *ahem*), I posted a guide informing Prime non-members of the Destiny 2 community on how to get two months’ worth of actually free Exotic loot drops from Twitch Prime Rewards.

Running off of the image leaked below by dataminer @JpDeathBlade, I promised readers a fleshing-out of the Legendary and Exotic items both currently released and to be expected in the coming months from the Twitch Prime Rewards loot bundles, so here it is. If you’re thinking about starting the free 30-day Prime trial for the free loot alone, this guide can help you to decide when to start to get your favorite two consecutive months’ worth.

According to the datamine, here are the current and anticipated drops:

This guide outlines the perks and stats for each of the above items. Please note that all weapon perk tables below show each weapon’s curated roll, but weapon stats are presented at base levels without perks or mods, so your mileage may vary.

Drop 1 will last until 10am, February 25th, and contains the following items:

1. SUROS Regime – Exotic Auto Rifle

SUROS Legacy Exotic Intrinsic: The bottom half of each magazine deals bonus damage and has a chance to return health on kill. Hammer-Forged Rifling Legendary Barrel: Durable ranged barrel. Range +10. Tactical Mag Legendary Magazine: Stability +5. Magazine +10. Reload Speed +10. Spinning Up, OR *Dual Speed Receiver Exotic Trait: Holding down the trigger increases rate in fire, OR *Legendary Trait: When aiming down sights, weapon rate of fire slows while weapon damage increases. Hand-Laid Stock Legendary Stock: This weapon is optimized for recoil control. Stability +10.

*Attachment not part of the curated roll.

2. Coup de Main – Exotic Weapon Ornament

Equip to change the appearance of the SUROS Regime (as pictured above).

3. Skyline Flipside Shell – Exotic Ghost Shell

Omni-Telemetry — Exotic Intrinsic: Generate Gunsmith telemetry data on any elemental weapon kills. OR

Speed Demon — Exotic Intrinsic: Your vehicle takes less time to summon and reload your weapons while you ride. AND

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

4. Unsecured/OUTCRY – Exotic Ship

Exotic Ship — no perks, just aesthetics.

Drop 2: 10am 2/25 – 10am 3/25/20

1. Praxic Finery – Exotic Vehicle

Custom Drive — Legendary Sparrow Engine: An expertly tuned NLS drive, providing the best possible performance. AND

Destabilizers — Rare Sparrow Mod: Use while airborne to release roll stabilizers, and move to roll. OR

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

2. Poultry Petting – Exotic Emote

Exotic Emote — no perks, just aesthetics.

3. Sails of Osiris – Exotic Ship

Exotic Ship — no perks, just aesthetics.

4. Age of Tomorrow Shell – Legendary Ghost Shell

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades. AND

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

Drop 3: 10am 3/25 – 10am 4/25/20

1. Prometheus Lens – Exotic (Solar Energy) Trace Rifle

Prismatic Inferno Exotic Intrinsic. Fires a solar trace beam and generates a damaging heat field that grows while the weapon continues to fire. Chambered Compensator Legendary Barrel. Stable barrel attachment. Stability +10. Recoil +10. Handling -5. Projection Fuse Legendary Battery. Distance optimizations. Range +10. Flame Refraction Exotic Trait. Kills with this weapon return a fraction of the ammo used to the magazine from reserves, extending the beam’s duration. Composite Stock Legendary Stock. This weapon has a versatile dual-purpose stock. Stability +5. Handling +5.

2. Eye of Osiris – Exotic Weapon Ornament

Equip to change the appearance of the Prometheus Lens (as pictured above).

3. Tyrant Shell – Exotic Ghost Shell

Omni-Telemetry — Exotic Intrinsic: Generate Gunsmith telemetry data on any elemental weapon kills. OR

Speed Demon — Exotic Intrinsic: Your vehicle takes less time to summon and reload your weapons while you ride. AND

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

4. Fleet Ska IX – Legendary Ship

Legendary Ship — no perks, just aesthetics.

Drop 4: 10am 4/25 – 10am 5/25/20

1. Death to Kells – Exotic Ship

Exotic Ship — no perks, just aesthetics.

2. S’mores – Exotic Emote

Exotic Emote — no perks, just aesthetics.

3. Star Map Shell – Exotic Ghost Shell

Treasure Hunter — Exotic Intrinsic: Detects caches within a 50-meter range and increases Glimmer gain. OR

Omni-Telemetry — Exotic Intrinsic: Generate Gunsmith telemetry data on any elemental weapon kills. AND

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

4. The Whipcrack – Legendary Vehicle

Tuned Drive — Rare Sparrow Engine: An improved propulsion unit that has received some specialist tuning. AND

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

Drop 5: 10am 5/25 – 10am 6/25/20

1. The Prospector – Exotic Grenade Launcher

Excavation Exotic Intrinsic. Hold to fire grenades. Release to detonate all live grenades simultaneously. Grenades stick to surfaces and set targets on fire. Volatile Launch Legendary Launcher Barrel. This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. Handling -5. Blast Radius +15. Velocity -5. Augmented Drum Legendary Magazine. Heavy, high capacity drum. Reload Speed -20. Magazine +30. Full Auto Trigger System Legendary Trait. Holding down the trigger will fire this weapon at full auto. Hand-Laid Stock Legendary Stock. This weapon is optimized for recoil control. Stability +10.

2. Belvedere – Exotic Weapon Ornament

Equip to change the appearance of the Prospector (as pictured above).

3. Hecuba-S – Exotic Vehicle

Custom Drive — Legendary Sparrow Engine: An expertly tuned NLS drive, providing the best possible performance. AND

Destabilizers — Rare Sparrow Mod: Use while airborne to release roll stabilizers, and move to roll. OR

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

4. Pintail Shell – Legendary Ghost Shell

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades. AND

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

Drop 6: 10am 6/25 – 10am 7/25/20

1. Burnout – Exotic Vehicle

Custom Drive — Legendary Sparrow Engine: An expertly tuned NLS drive, providing the best possible performance. AND

Destabilizers — Rare Sparrow Mod: Use while airborne to release roll stabilizers, and move to roll. OR

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

2. Cerebral Explosion – Exotic Emote

Exotic Emote — no perks, just aesthetics.

3. Plasma Shell – Exotic Ghost Shell

Public Defender — Exotic Intrinsic: Increased loot from public events on all destinations. AND

Random Mod — Basic: A mod with arbitrarily generated upgrades.

4. Stellar Pavements – Legendary Ship

Exotic Ship — no perks, just aesthetics.

The dates provided above are estimates only. They are intended to help you decide when to start a Twitch Prime trial so you can reap the rewards of two consecutive drops of your choosing.

