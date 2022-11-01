Twitch Streamer Gets No Scope Kill in Modern Warfare 2 By Playing With a Flute

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is home to a wide variety of creative players, many of which with their own unique playstyles. However, opening our social media platforms and watching someone get a no scope kill by way of a flute was an unexpected occurrence, to say the least. They were definitely using one of the best sniper rifles in the game for the job and it was extremely impressive watching it unfold. This Twitch streamer deciding to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with a flute will certainly go down in history.

DeanoBeano posted their accomplishments on Twitter which were quickly reposted by places such as CharlieIntel. While we’re viewing the video, we hear some beautiful, melodic symphonies from the flute player as they take aim with their sniper rifle.

DeanoBeano is well-known for combining instruments and gaming together, so it’s no surprise to their own community that they would spend so many hours attempting to get this specific shot in the experience. Though the usage of the glitch to propel through the clouds may have riled some people’s feathers up the wrong way.

In terms of the glitch seen with the streamer jumping extremely high into the air, it should be noted that this is no longer possible. Thanks to the developers quickly addressing an issue with the bipod, you will not have to worry about a flute-wielding-no-scoping player sniping you from the heavens. It is unknown when the Bipod will be enabled again in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022