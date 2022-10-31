When Will the Bipod Be Enabled Again in Modern Warfare 2?

The bipod is a very popular attachment that was seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Now, there’s a reason we say that it was seen in the game is that Infinity Ward recently disabled it.

The reason behind them disabling this attachment is because it allowed players to come up with some really insane trickshots, which would not be possible under normal circumstances. So when does this attachment go live again?

When Will the Bipod Go Live in Modern Warfare 2?

For now, it’s difficult to say when this attachment will go live in the game again. Until and unless the developers are able to sort out the issues with this attachment, expect it to stay disabled in the game. However, Infinity Ward has always been quick to respond to such bugs and has issued hotfixes pretty quickly in the past.

A similar reaction to the Bipod can be expected as well. But why was the attachment disabled in the first place?

The bipod is somewhat like a stand, that fits on the underbarrel of a weapon. This helps in stabilizing the weapon, increasing its accuracy. In Modern Warfare 2, it was discovered that players were being launched into the air with this attachment equipped. While that was a disadvantage at first, many players started using it to land some really crazy trick shots in the game.

As mentioned above, there’s no specific date with respect to the re-enabling of this attachment for now. However, given that Season 1 is on the cards and is scheduled to release in the next couple of days, expect this attachment to go live before the first season in Modern Warfare 2 begins. We’ll update this piece once we have more information regarding the re-enabling of the bipod in the game.

