PlayStation users have an in-game feature that allows disabling crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but Xbox players were not that lucky this time, so if they want to disable crossplay on Xbox, they will have to do a couple of different steps outside the game. So if you want to stop playing Modern Warfare 2 with players from other platforms, you’ll have to follow our instructions.

Modern Warfare 2: How to Disable Crossplay on Xbox

Many players aren’t comfortable with this feature as PC players have a clear advantage on the hardware side, and many console players agree. Disabling the crossplay function is something that most players resort to if they have the chance, and in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Xbox players will have to do the following:

Go to Xbox’s dashboard.

Select the Settings option.

Go to the general tab and select the Privacy and Online Safety option.

Open Xbox privacy.

go to View Details and Customize.

Then Communication and Multiplayer.

For last, Xbox users will have to select the You can join Cross-Network Play section and block it.

That’s all Xbox players will have to do to disable crossplay.

Crossplay is a feature implemented in most multiplayer titles, games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Battlefield 2042, and other games like Dead by Daylight and For Honor. Many players love this feature as it allows them and their friends to play together without investing in more hardware.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022