Two masked suspects detonated a device at Harvard, but the reason why is the most disturbing part of the chaos

Two people are still missing after they set off an explosive device at Harvard Medical School in Boston this past weekend. Police are trying to find them while everyone wonders what could have pushed them to do this.

Recommended Videos

According to Fox News, the bomb went off around 2:45 in the morning on Saturday inside the Goldenson Building. Security cameras caught two people wearing masks running away from the building right after the explosion happened on the fourth floor. School officials said only a small part of the hallway got damaged in the blast.

What really bothers investigators is that they still do not know why anyone would want to blow up part of the medical school. The Boston Fire Department looked at the scene and said someone clearly planned this on purpose. They think only one bomb was used. Even though experts are sure this was not an accident, nobody can figure out why it happened or what the attackers wanted to achieve.

The lack of answers raises serious questions

Right now, police are trying to understand what happened, but not having any clear reason for the attack has made everyone on campus feel uneasy. Harvard police put out photos from security cameras that show the two suspects wearing masks and covering their heads as they left the building. But nobody knows who they are yet.

The good news is that nobody got hurt when the bomb went off. The part of the hallway that got damaged is now fixed and people can use it again. School officials said all the research labs and equipment in the building are fine and nothing got destroyed.

After the explosion, Boston police checked the entire Goldenson Building to make sure there were no more bombs hidden anywhere. They did not find anything else, which made people feel a bit safer.

Harvard University Police hoping the public can help them indentify these 2 in connection with the explosion overnight inside a Harvard Medical School building…Source says FBI’s evidence response team and bomb techs were on scene for hours today #7News pic.twitter.com/td6Rgknxmz — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 1, 2025

Harvard police has now said the campus is safe now and there is no danger anymore. They told students and teachers they can come back to the Longwood campus without worrying. But police officers will be walking around more than usual just to be careful.

Investigators are still working on the case. Local police and federal agents are trying to figure out who the two suspects are and why they did this. Until they catch these people and talk to them, nobody will really understand why this explosion happened.

Investigators are still working on the case. Local police and federal agents are trying to figure out who the two suspects are and why they did this. Until they catch these people and talk to them, nobody will really understand why this explosion happened. That uncertainty is what keeps bothering everyone at Harvard and people living in Boston.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy