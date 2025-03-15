Lil Ronnie’s Baby Mama Displays Cash at Memorial for Deceased Daughter

Shamon Jones, the mother of five-year-old R’Mani and the partner of the late rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, has caused a stir with her unconventional way of dealing with her family’s heartbreaking loss. After the deaths of her daughter and partner on March 3, Jones has faced criticism for displaying her wealth during a time of mourning.

At a recent balloon release memorial held to honor R’Mani, Jones was seen posing with large stacks of cash, which drew both attention and criticism. Many people took to social media to voice their disapproval, questioning whether her actions were appropriate during such a sad and serious time.

Despite the backlash, Jones has stood her ground. After being criticized for showcasing her daughter’s “designer burial outfit,” she defended herself, saying that she grieves in her own way. “I mourn differently,” she stated, pushing back against those who have questioned her public displays of wealth.

During the memorial, Jones was not only seen holding cash, which is usually associated with celebrations, but she also showed off a Louis Vuitton purse. Some have claimed that the purse was bought using money from a GoFundMe campaign that has reportedly raised over $53,000 so far.

Critics have pointed out the contradiction between her fundraising efforts and her flashy display of wealth at her daughter’s memorial. Below is the Instagram post asking for money from those who love the late G$ Lil Ronnie.

It seems like the money was going into the memorial, but a lot of it seems to have been used for personal reasons. Jones’s public behavior wasn’t just about mourning; it was also about drawing attention. She posed for live streams on social media with a “tall stack of cash you’d typically see someone holding at a strip club,” which further upset people who felt it made light of her daughter’s death.

While the actual funeral is scheduled for next week in Fort Worth, Texas, Jones has warned people to get her permission before attending. This level of control over her grieving process has been just as divisive as her public displays of wealth.

Reports indicate that Jones had a masked security guard at the event, who was carrying a semi-automatic rifle. This precaution highlights the seriousness of the situation surrounding the deaths of G$ Lil Ronnie and R’Mani. The family’s tragic losses have led to two arrests, with authorities calling the suspects “cowards” as the investigation continues.

