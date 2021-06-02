Two New Bundles are Available on Humble Bundle

For you fans of Humble Bundle out there, there are two new bundles available on Humble Bundle for a limited time. With the Humble Choice for the month having already been unveiled, these bundles are the first we’re seeing of their normal stuff this month. The two bundles this time around are the Humble Guilty Gear Bundle and the Humble Rising Storm Bundle. Both are packaged at a $10 minimum for everything included in the bundles, but as always with Humble Bundle, people are free to pay more than this if they want to give more money to a charity of their choosing. Let’s get right into things by taking a look at the first bundle on the list, the Humble Guilty Gear Bundle.

Here’s what there is to see on the Humble Guilty Gear Bundle.

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- Deluxe Edition

GUILTY GEAR Xrd REV 2 Upgrade

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN- Big Blast Bundle

GUILTY GEAR XX ΛCORE CORE PLUS R

GUILTY GEAR

GUILTY GEAR 2 -OVERTURE-

Guilty Gear X2 #Reload

Guilty Gear Isuka

Overall a nice selection of games for fans of the Guilty Gear series. It’s worth picking up for anyone interested in the series, both for the low price of everything contained within the bundle as well as because of it being a good way to support charity. The Humble Guilty Gear Bundle will be available until June 9th at 11:00 AM PST

On the other end of things, here’s what you can get with the Humble Rising Storm Bundle.

Green Army Men

Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45

Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad with Rising Storm

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Sgt Joe’s Support Bundle DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Specialist Pack Cosmetic DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Personalized Touch Cosmetic DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Homeland Security Cosmetic DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Rear Echelon Cosmetic DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Uncle Ho’s Heroes Cosmetic DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Born in the USA Cosmetic DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Man Down Under Cosmetic DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Southern Style Cosmetic DLC

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – Pulling Rank Cosmetic DLC

A 75% off coupon for Killing Floor 2

Overall it’s mainly just a lot of DLC for one of the games in the bundle. Though it is still a good deal, it is worth noting that you aren’t getting as much content-wise compared to other bundles in the past. There is of course still the charity aspect of things though, so no matter what you’re still supporting a good cause by purchasing this bundle. The Humble Rising Storm Bundle will be available until June 9th at 12:00 PM PST