Vampire Survivors Gets Co-Op and a Switch Port in August

In today’s Nintendo Direct, we learned that Vampire Survivors is coming to Nintendo Switch in August and you can play in co-op. Here is everything we know about Vampire Survivor co-op and the Nintendo Switch release date.

Vampire Survivors Release Date, Explained

If you’ve been sleeping on Vampire Survivors and your main platform is the Nintendo Switch, then it is time to wake up. Vampire Survivors releases on Nintendo Switch on August 17, 2023.

When Vampire Survivors releases on Nintendo Switch, it will be available with all of its DLC and updates. The core game costs $4.99 on Steam and the DLC packs cost around $1.79.

The price for Vampire Survivors on Nintendo Switch hasn’t been revealed, but we hope that it keeps its extremely cheap price tag so that many people can try it out and experience the new co-op mode on the Nintendo Switch, which is the best couch co-op platform available right now.

Will All Platforms Get Co-Op in Vampire Survivors?

Vampire Survivors will get up to four-player co-op. This means that you can play with two people, three, or four!

Yes, couch co-op will be available on every platform Vampire Survivors is available on. So, if you want to play co-op Vampire Survivors on Xbox or PC, you can starting August 17!

Vampire Survivors co-op will include a drop-in, drop-out feature where you can add and subtract couch co-op players in between stages. This makes playing Vampire Survivors with your friends and family an easy and fun experience — one that doesn’t require a new save.

Even if you are currently working through Vampire Survivors and looking for the Gold Finger pickup released in the latest update, you can continue your adventure in co-op or singleplayer.

Whether you start a new game or have your friends and family join you in your current adventure, Vampire Survivors is a great game that’ll likely get even better with co-op. We are excited to see if co-op makes the game much easier or if the difficulty will scale based on how many people are playing.

- This article was updated on June 21st, 2023