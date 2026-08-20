Warner Bros reportedly in negotiations for movie rights to Allen Levi bestseller ‘Theo of Golden,’ and Tom Hanks in talks to play the protagonist

Warner Bros Pictures is currently finalizing a deal to secure the feature film rights to the breakout bestseller Theo of Golden, and it sounds like Tom Hanks is in serious talks to star as the title character, Deadline reported. The project is already moving through the gears with a team of heavy hitters attached to bring this story to the big screen.

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You might recognize the book as a massive word-of-mouth phenomenon that turned first-time author Allen Levi into a publishing star as he nears 70. The novel is set in the fictional town of Golden, where a man named Theo arrives and starts buying pencil portraits of the locals that are hanging in a coffee shop. As he returns these portraits to each subject, the interactions reveal deep stories and relationships, ultimately leading Theo to confront a tragedy from his own past.

Gil Netter is producing alongside Gary Goetzman and Hanks, while Levi is set to serve as an executive producer. Netter has a proven track record with these kinds of emotional, character-driven adaptations, having produced films like The Blind Side, Life of Pi, and Water for Elephants. At the studio level, Jesse Ehrman and Sheila Walcott are overseeing the project, with the team crediting literary affairs executive Ian Dalrymple for bringing the book to their attention.

The journey of this book is honestly one of the most interesting parts of the story

Levi, who moved from a law career to making music on an island in Georgia, self-published the book in 2023 with almost no marketing budget. It grew slowly thanks to the efforts of his niece, Aron Ritchie, who worked hard to increase its visibility. After gaining momentum through various features in the press, things really took off when Oprah Winfrey featured the author and his book on her podcast.

Warner Bros Locking Down Film Rights To Allen Levi Bestseller ‘Theo Of Golden’ With Tom Hanks To Star https://t.co/Oy8qz23w2z — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 19, 2026

Simon and Schuster eventually published it widely in October, and it has since sold over 3.5 million copies in the United States alone. It has been translated into 43 languages and topped bestseller lists in countries like Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK.

For those keeping track of the industry, this trajectory feels a lot like the path of books such as The Bridges of Madison County. It has resonated particularly well with a mature audience, which makes sense given the contemplative nature of the narrative.

As for the team at Playtone, Goetzman and Hanks have been keeping busy. They recently wrapped up work on Greyhound 2, which features a script by and a starring performance from Hanks, with Aaron Schneider directing.

They are also moving forward with The Comebacker, a film that Marielle Heller is set to direct. In that project, Hanks plays the pitching coach for the New York Mets, and the story follows a young pitcher, played by Callum Turner, who deals with a life-altering injury after being hit by a batted ball. That film is based on a short story by Dave Eggers and is scheduled to begin filming in early fall.

Seeing Turner reunite with Hanks and Goetzman after their work on the Apple miniseries Masters of the Air makes for a strong creative collaboration, and it will be interesting to see how these projects take shape.

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