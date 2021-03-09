Watch Dogs: Legion Hacks Open Multiplayer Modes Today

Watchdogs: Legion, the third in Ubisoft’s series of hacking-related open world games, goes live with its online multiplayer modes today. Since the title’s launch on October 29, 2020, many Watch Dogs fans have been waiting for the game to connect to the internet to allow their hacktivist simulator to go online. More than 4 months later, Legion offers its cooperative and competitive modes, but only for console and Stadia players, at present.

For players who want to work with their fellow hackers, Ubisoft has announced that online modes include a free roaming co-op mode for up to 4 players, as well as new custom co-op missions for 2 to 4 players, which promise new co-op specific mechanics. More competitive players can take part in the new player vs player mode, or the four player “Spiderbot Arena,” described as a “free for all deathmatch.”

Watch Dogs: Legion is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and PC. PC gamers will have to wait to connect with their friends and rivals in the virtual hacking community, as the online multiplayer purports to be live for all platforms except PC, which is to receive the update “soon,” though no specific date has been provided for the PC version.

Solo players also have new Watch Dogs: Legion content to enjoy, as the game has also added two new single-player exclusive missions for Season Pass owners, Guardian Protocol and Not in Our Name. Ubisoft also plans to drop the game’s first four-player Tactical Op, Leader of the Pack, later this month on March 23, 2021.

For players who haven’t yet joined Watch Dogs: Legion’s DedSec hacking collective and played through the liberation of surveillance state London, you can read Attack of the Fanboy’s review of the game here. Notably, the game has received several updates and patches since its original launch, and the addition of today’s new multiplayer modes might make this the perfect time to become a new DedSec recruit and take down the sinister ctOS system along with a friend.

Be sure to check out the AOTF Watch Dogs: Legions guides to learn how to hack, recruit new DedSec agents, disrupt propaganda, select the best tech upgrades, and more.