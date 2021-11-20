Where to Catch Gligar and Gliscor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are here and players all over the world are eager to complete their Pokédex in the remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. With that said, we will now tell you where to get Gligar and how to evolve him into Gliscor on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

Where and How to Catch Gligar and Gliscor in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Well, we have bad news for Shining Pearl owners, as Gligar is a Pokémon available only on Brilliant Diamond. Brilliant Diamond owners can get Gligar by first obtaining the National Pokédex, which is given to players by Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after beating the Elite Four and completing their Sinnoh Pokédex. Once you get the National Pokédex, you will be able to find Gligar in the Grand Underground, on Rocky Cave, and on Big Bluff Cavern. To catch it, go to the specified locations and look for them, once spotted, battle and capture them. To recap here’s how to get Gligar on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond:

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to the Grand Underground.

Go to either Rocky Cave or Big Bluff Cavern.

Fight and capture Gligar.

After capturing Gligar, the next step will be evolving them into Gliscor. To evolve Gligar to Gliscor you need to get a level Gligar during nighttime while he is holding a Razor Fang.

How to Get The Razor Fang in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are two ways to get the Razor Fang on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The first one can be won by exchanging 5 Battle Points while at the Battle Tower. While in the Battle Zone area, you can also find the second Razor Fang in the Battle Park.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.