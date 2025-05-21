“Why are we talking about African animals?”: Wyoming rancher leads Freedom Caucus takeover of state legislature

Five years ago, Wyoming House Speaker Chip Neiman was primarily concerned with ranching, focusing on cows and hay rather than politics. This changed when his neighbors encouraged him to get involved in Republican precinct politics, introducing him to a new world of political terminology and ideology.

According to Politico, during one of his early political meetings, Neiman recalls being confused when Republicans were complaining about “RINOs.” He turned to someone next to him and whispered, “Why are we talking about African animals?” He quickly learned that RINO stood for “Republicans in name only,” a term used to criticize GOP legislators whose voting records strayed from core party principles.

This realization sparked Neiman’s political journey, motivating him to run for the Wyoming House of Representatives and join the hard-right Freedom Caucus. He viewed the caucus as upholding true conservative Republican ideals, a sentiment shared by many Wyoming voters.

Wyoming now stands as the only state in the country with a legislative chamber controlled by the Freedom Caucus. This political transformation has been swift and dramatic, with Freedom Caucus membership in the legislature growing from just eight members five years ago to 42 out of 62 House members today. Meanwhile, Democratic representation has dwindled to only six seats in the chamber.

From minority faction to legislative power

With their newfound supermajority, the Freedom Caucus has already enacted significant legislation during their first session. They have implemented a universal school voucher program that allocates taxpayer funds for private, home, and religious education options. They have also eliminated most gun-free zones and approved a substantial property tax reduction.

Additionally, the caucus has passed legislation targeting illegal immigration and transgender rights, fundamentally reshaping daily life in Wyoming according to their conservative vision.

The path hasn’t been entirely smooth for the Freedom Caucus. Neiman acknowledges challenges, particularly with a Senate that doesn’t share the same Freedom Caucus dominance and a sometimes reluctant Republican Governor Mark Gordon, who has allowed some bills to become law without his signature.

The real test for Wyoming’s conservative lawmakers lies ahead in the next legislative session. They will need to manage the state budget while navigating potential reductions in federal funding and economic uncertainties caused by the Trump administration’s fluctuating tariff policies.

Despite these challenges, Neiman remains confident. He anticipates other states will elect more Freedom Caucus members to their legislatures in the future. “I pray for their success, because obviously there are people in those districts that voted those people in and that want to have their voice heard,” said Neiman. “They have a responsibility.”

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus’s rapid rise from a small faction to the controlling force of a state legislative chamber represents a significant shift in state-level politics, potentially signaling similar movements in other predominantly Republican states across the country.

